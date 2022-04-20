Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Libya on 3 October 2022, together with Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence, Mehmet Muş, Minister of Trade, General Yaşar Güler, the Chief of Turkish General Staff, Fahrettin Altun, Director of Presidency’s Directorate of Communications and Ambassador İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson.

In Tripoli, Minister Çavuşoğlu had his first meeting with Prime Minister Abdulhamid Aldabaiba of Libya.

On the margins of the meeting, 2 Memoranda of Understanding on Hydrocarbons and Protocol were signed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, and following their meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had meetings with President Mohamed al-Menfi of the Presidential Council of Libya, and Chairman Khalid al-Mishri and the members of the High Council of State of Libya.