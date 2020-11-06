Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Second Berlin Conference on Libya which was held in Berlin on 23 June 2021, co-hosted by the United Nations and Germany.

First, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany and held a meeting where Libya, our relations with the European Union within the scope of migration and customs union, and tourism issues were discussed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush of the Government of National Unity of Libya.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Second Berlin Conference on Libya, and emphasized that we would continue to support peace, security, stability and sovereignty of Libya.