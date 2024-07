Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Albanian President Bajram Begaj prior to the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the participants at the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government, in Skopje.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of North Macedonia.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric.

The last meeting of Minister Hakan Fidan was with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis.