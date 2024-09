Minister Hakan Fidan visited Tefeyyüz Primary School in Skopje, which was founded in 1884. The School’s language of instruction is Turkish.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Timco Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Afrim Gashi, President of the Assembly of North Macedonia.

Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with members of the VLEN Coalition, İzet Meciti, First Deputy Prime Minister, Bilal Kasami, Mayor of Tetovo & Leader of BESA Movement, Zekeriya İbrahimi, Leader of Alternativa & Alliance for Albanians MP, Halil Snopçe.

Minister Hakan Fidan received Salih Murat, member of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Beycan İlyas, Chairman of the Turkish Democratic Party of North Macedonia and member of the Assembly.

Minister Hakan Fidan received Erdoğan Saraç, Chairman of the Turkish National Unity Movement (TMBH), before departing from North Macedonia.