Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on July 1st 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with President Ersin Tatar of TRNC, where they discussed the latest developments following the 5+United Nations (UN) informal meeting. Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were fully supporting the settlement vision to establish a cooperative relationship between the two States on the Island on the basis of sovereign equality.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with representatives from the Association of the Turkish Resistance Organisation (TMT) and pointed out that TMT was the symbol of the struggle for survival, independence and future of the Turkish Cypriot people and the TRNC.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the TRNC Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation and Coordination Council (YODAK) and wished YODAK President Turgay Avcı, former Foreign Minister of TRNC, success in his new assignment.