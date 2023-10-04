Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in Ankara on 4 October 2023.

Minister Fidan stated that Türkiye’s support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a safe home for the Turkish Cypriots, will continue; recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots is a must; and Türkiye is committed to continue its joint efforts towards achieving a fair and lasting two-state solution on the island.