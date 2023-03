Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. During the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed the preparations and agenda of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, of which TRNC is an observer member, to be held on 16 March 2023 and noted that Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Turkic World.