Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, during his visit to Lefkosa.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with President Ersin Tatar of the TRNC.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ziya Öztürkler, speaker of the Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in Lefkosa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in Lefkosa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Tufan Erhürman, Chairman of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), at the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Kudret Özersay, Chairman of the People's Party, at the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa.