Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Kosovo on 19 June 2022.

In Pristina, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz on our bilateral relations and regional developments, and following their meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the civil aviation MoU that was signed would increase tourism and trade, that we supported the ongoing Belgrade-Pristina dialogue process, and that we fully supported Kosovo’s stability and development.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu of Kosovo, and discussed our bilateral relations, in particular energy cooperation and investments.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed modalities to advance our cooperation with Prime Minister Albin Kurti of Kosovo, and stressed the threat posed by the terrorist organization FETO.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Kosovo Regional Development Minister and Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) Chairman Fikrim Damka, KDTP Presidency Council members, NGO representatives and our kinsmen in Prizren.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we had always stood by our kinsmen and that we would always continue to do so.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also visited the Turkish Battalion Task Force, received on-the-spot information about their work and expressed that we were proud of our heroes who contribute to the stability of Kosovo.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with our kinsmen in Mamusha.