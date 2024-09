Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo, in Pristina.

Minister Hakan Fidan visited the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Headquarters and received a briefing from Major General Özkan Ulutaş, the Commander of the KFOR mission.

Minister Fidan was later received by Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo.

Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo as well.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the Islamic Community of Kosovo (BIK) and was briefed by the Head of BIK, Grand Mufti Naim Ternava about the construction of Pristina Central Mosque.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with our kinsmen at the Motrat Qirazi School in Prizren.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited the Turkish Representative Delegation Headquarters at Sultan Murat Barracks, in Prizren.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Fikrim Damka, Minister of Regional Development of Kosovo & President of Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), at the KDTP Headquarters.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with our kinsmen in Mamusa, at the end of his visit to Kosovo.