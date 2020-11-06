Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is paying a visit to the Republic of Korea (South Korea) on 22-24 October 2021, after accompanying President Erdoğan during his visit to Africa.

On 22 October, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met in Seoul with the executives of Daelim and SK companies, which are partners in the consortium carrying out the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and Highway project and stated that our cooperation with South Korea on mega projects continued.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong and discussed steps to be taken in areas such as investments, balancing bilateral trade, defense industry and facilitating travel.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that during the meeting, our Asia Anew initiative and regional issues were also assessed, and a Technical Working Group to deepen our relations was established.

In the framework of the visit, the revised Prevention of Double Taxation Agreement and the Cooperation on Science and Technology Agreement were signed.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Kang Eun-ho, Minister for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and pointed out that South Korea was an important partner in the field of defense industry, and that the signing on that day of the document approving the sale of Altay Tank’s power pack was an important step for the success of the project.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed global issues during his meeting with Ban Ki-moon, with whom he worked closely during his term as the United Nations Secretary-General. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that Ban Ki-moon's ideas had a major impact in international fora, and invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum of South Korea.

Minister Çavuşoğlu highlighted that South Korea was our second largest trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and the only country in East Asia with which we had a Free Trade Agreement. He added that our strategic partnership with South Korea was deepening and that they discussed with Prime Minister Kim investments, balancing bilateral trade and cooperation in the defense industry.

On 23 October 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan where the Turkish soldiers martyred during the Korean War rest.