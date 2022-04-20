Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula Apala of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 13 May 2022 in Istanbul, during his first official visit to our country.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would increase cooperation between our countries in the fields of trade, security, fight against terrorism, culture, youth and health.

Both Ministers also signed the Türkiye Maarif Foundation Host Country Agreement.