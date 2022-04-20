Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Colombia on 26-27 April 2022 in order to hold bilaterals within the scope of his Latin America trip.

On his first day in Bogota, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, and discussed our bilateral relations. A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that agreements were signed in the fields of education and sports, that our trade volume target was 5 billion US Dollars and that we would increase our cooperation in the fields of defense industry, health, tourism, agriculture and sports.

On April 27, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by the Colombian President Ivan Duque together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Energy and Trade of Colombia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would further develop our cooperation with Colombia.

On the occasion of the visit, the inauguration ceremony of the Office of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Bogota was also held.