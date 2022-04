Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia on 1 April 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would increase our trade volume to 5 billion Dollars and that we would develop our cooperation in many fields such as migration, defense industry, fight against terrorism, education and food security