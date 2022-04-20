Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev of the Kyrgyz Republic on 17 August 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that the 5th Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting was held, that the preparations of the 6th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting to be held under the leadership of our Presidents were discussed, and that our cooperation in all areas would be improved.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Minister of Labor and Social Security Hasan Taçoy of TRNC and stated that we would continue to work with the TRNC Government to further strengthen the TRNC economy and that we will always continue to defend the Cyprus issue, our National Cause.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu received Ambassador Mohamed Rizvi Hassen of Sri Lanka at the end of his tenure, and thanked for his contributions to our bilateral relations.