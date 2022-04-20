Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format, held under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, at the Turkish House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Oussama Jammal, Secretary General at US Council of Muslim Organizations, at the Turkish House in New York.