During his official visit to Astana on 11 September 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, all dimensions of our enhanced strategic partnership, including economy, trade, defense industry, transportation, infrastructure and energy supply security; our goal to increase the bilateral trade volume to 10 billion dollars; integration of the Turkic world and preparations for the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS); steps to be taken in the fight against FETO were discussed.

Minister Fidan then received Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Turkic Investment Fund.

In his last meeting in Astana, Minister Fidan was received by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.