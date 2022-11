Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a day-long visit to Kazakhstan on 9 November 2022, for the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Türkiye in Shymkent.

On the occasion of the visit, Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also met with Turkish citizens, business people and Ahıska Turks who were forcefully settled in Kazakhstan.