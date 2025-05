Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, Head of Hamas Shura Council and his delegation.