Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with new Secretary General Lazar Comanescu of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization on 3 September 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey supported the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization’s key role in regional cooperation.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Salih Murat, former President of the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia, who has successfully finished his tenure.