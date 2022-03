Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Antalya with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on 19 March 2022.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would further develop our strategic partnership with Japan, which had an important place in our Asia Anew initiative, and that we would increase our cooperation in all areas, in particular economy, social security, energy, and disaster relief.