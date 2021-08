Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan on 20 August 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host his guest in Turkey and that during the meeting they discussed our bilateral relations with our strategic partner Japan, as well as current regional and international issues.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also participated in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting held via video-conference (VTC).