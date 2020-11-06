Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated in Antalya the Honorary Consulate of Italy, our friend and ally in the Mediterranean. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he believed Honorary Consul Ramazan Üçdan would make significant contributions to our relations and that he hoped the Honorary Consulate would serve well Antalya and the citizens of our countries.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Conference on Global Strategies in the Defence and Aerospace Industry held in Antalya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our vision of strong diplomacy on the ground and at the table; he emphasized that a country could not be strong at the table without being strong on the ground and that the way to be strong on the ground was to have a domestic, national, effective and independent defense industry.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that we were closely following the needs and problems of the defense industry on the ground thanks to our 5th largest diplomatic representation network in the world with 253 missions, and that a Department of Defense Industry would be established within our Ministry to coordinate our work in this field.