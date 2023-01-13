Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, 13 January 2023
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in Ankara on 13 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that that they discussed bilateral cooperation in energy & economy as well as irregular migration and fight against terrorism. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that they assessed the regional issues including Ukraine, Libya, Balkans & EasternMediterranean.