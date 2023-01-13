Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in Ankara on 13 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that that they discussed bilateral cooperation in energy & economy as well as irregular migration and fight against terrorism. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that they assessed the regional issues including Ukraine, Libya, Balkans & EasternMediterranean.