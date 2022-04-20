Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Isreal on 25 May 2022.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first held a constructive meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of Israel, and discussed all aspects of our relations.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the Palestinian issue could only be resolved through two states to be established in the framework of UN parameters, and that our sensitivities on Al Quds and Masjid al-Aqsa were shared during the meeting.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Yoel Razvozov, Minister of Tourism and Esawi Frej, Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel at a working luncheon.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the members of the Israel-Turkiye Business Council and the Turkish Union in Israel.