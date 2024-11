Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Joint Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, on the margins of the Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Joint Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly met with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.