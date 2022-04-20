Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was firstly received by Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, in Banjul on 3 May 2024.

Minister Fidan attended the 15th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on 4 May 2024.

On the margins of the Summit, Minister Fidan then met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Salah Jama, Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, and Hussein Awad Ali Mohamed, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

Minister Fidan later met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco, and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held his last meeting in Banjul with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.