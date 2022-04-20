Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ireland and Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway on 15 June 2022.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a bilateral meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney, and discussed our relations, the situation in Ukraine and our economic cooperation.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had another bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt of Norway, and discussed our relations, the situation in Ukraine and NATO enlargement.

Finally, the three Ministers met and a press conference was held following their meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that regional developments, in particular the situation in Syria were discussed during the trilateral meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Ireland and Norway, both countries non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.