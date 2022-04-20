

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, in Tehran on 3 September 2023.

Preparations for the 8th Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council meeting; our bilateral relations, including common border security, counter-terrorism, trade, transportation, energy and higher education; and regional issues as Syria, Iraq, Palestine, South Caucasus, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Fidan was also received by Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran.