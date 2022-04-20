Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara on 17 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that with his counterpart, they assessed our relations from trade to tourism and energy, also from fight against terrorism to consular matters. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that they discussed regional developments, including Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan.