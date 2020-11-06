Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Iran on 15 November 2021 to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues.

In Tehran, Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with his Iranian collegue Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to review the preparations of the 7th Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that it was agreed to define a roadmap for a long-term comprehensive cooperation and that regional issues including Afghanistan and Syria were also discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu was later received by President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and discussed our bilateral relations, including trade, investments and fight against terrorism and the latest developments in our region.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that they reaffirmed our mutual will to further develop our relations.