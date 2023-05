Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Hasan Turan, Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had discussed the current developments in Iraq and the situation of our Turkmen brothers. Minister also stated that on this occasion he also had congratulated the 28th anniversary of the Turkmen Front. Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed that we are always stand by our Turkmen brothers.