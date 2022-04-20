Minister Hakan Fidan paid an official visit to Baghdad, the capital of our neighbor Iraq, on 22-23 August 2023.

Minister Hakan Fidan held the first meeting on the first day of the visit (22 August) in Baghdad with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

At the meeting, bilateral economic and trade relations, our expectations on the fight against PKK terrorist organization, water issue and the need to maintain a continuous dialogue based on cooperation with a scientific and rationalist understanding, our initiatives to cope with Islamophobia and the attacks on our sacred values, the Development Road Project which will contribute to the stability and prosperity of our region were discussed.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

On the second day of the visit (August 23), Minister Fidan was received by Abdullatif J Rashid, President of Iraq. At the meeting, increasing our bilateral trade, counter-terrorism, and effective utilization of transboundary waters between two countries were on the agenda.

Minister Fidan later had a meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad. At the meeting, current issues on developing political, economic and security cooperation between two countries were discussed.

Minister Fidan held his third meeting on Wednesday (August 23) with Iraqi Sovereignty Alliance Leader Khamis al-Khanjar.

Subsequently, Minister Fidan met with Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the Fatah Alliance, in Baghdad.

Minister Fidan held a meeting with the leadership of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) and the leaders of the Iraqi Turkmen Society at the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad within his visit.

Minister Fidan later had a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir in Baghdad. At the meeting, our bilateral relations and joint steps that can be taken against Islamophobia were discussed.

Minister Fidan met with Mohamed al-Halbousi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, in Baghdad during his visit to Iraq.

Minister Fidan held his eighth meeting in Baghdad with Ammar Al-Hakim, Head of Hikma National Movement.

Afterwards, Minister Fidan met with Nouri al-Maliki, former Prime Minister of #Iraq and leader of the State of Law Coalition.

Minister Fidan also met with Falih Alfayyadh, Chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi during his visit to Iraq.

Minister Fidan held his last meeting with Defense Minister Thabet Mohammed Al-Abbasi during his visit to Baghdad.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the KRG in Erbil, on the second day (24 August) of his visit to Iraq.

Minister Fidan later met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the KRG of Iraq, in Erbil.

Minister Hakan Fidan held his third meeting with Masoud Barzani, President of the KDP, in Erbil.

Subsequently, Minister Fidan met with Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG of Iraq, in Erbil.

Minister Fidan visited Erbil Branch of the Iraqi Turkmen Front as his last meeting in Iraq.