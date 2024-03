Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan first met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad. Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) İbrahim Kalın, and Deputy Minister of Interior Münir Karaloğlu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Hasan Turan, Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and Erşat Salihi, Member of Parliament, at Turkish Embassy in Baghdad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Leader of Taqaddum Party, during his visit to Baghdad.