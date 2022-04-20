Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, in Ankara. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

We hosted the 4th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization and Münir Karaloğlu, Deputy Minister of Interior and their Iraqi counterparts attended the meeting.