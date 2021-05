Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the emergency online meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that convened upon Turkey’s call as well, on 16 May 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Israel was the sole responsible for the ongoing atrocity in the Palestinian territories, and that we would continue to resolutely lead all efforts at international level for the protection of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.