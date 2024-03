Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting in Jeddah, Minister Fidan discussed possible measures to prevent the ongoing massacre by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza with his counterparts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of Tunisia.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.