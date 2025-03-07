Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohammed Mustafa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.