Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands on 2 September 2021.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they exchanged views on Afghanistan and discussed our bilateral relations.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo and discussed cooperation opportunities.