Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Croatia on 17 June 2022.

In Zagreb, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman of Croatia and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our relations and regional developments including Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine were discussed during the meeting, that our trade volume target was 2 billion U.S. Dollars, and that we would increase our cooperation in energy, tourism, construction and defense industry.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and discussed our economic cooperation, the latest developments in Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina and the NATO enlargement.