Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Istanbul with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili of Georgia on 28 July 2022 and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underscored that we fully supported sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, that our bilateral trade target was 3 billion US Dollars, and that we would further advance the transport connectivity in our region, particularly the Middle Corridor.