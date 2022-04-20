Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government, on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the margins of the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan had a meeting with Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece on the sidelines of the Summit of the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited Sofia Higher Islamic Institute and Sofia Imam Hatip High School and met with the officials of the Office of the Grand Mufti and Regional Muftis. Minister Fidan also delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony of Sofia Higher Islamic Institute.