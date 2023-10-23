Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the second meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform for achieving a lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus in Tehran on 23 October 2023.

Minister Fidan stressed at the meeting that:

- Türkiye supports resolving regional issues through dialogue for the establishment of a lasting peace,

- The significance of the Platform to demonstrate to the international community that the countries in the region can solve their problems by themselves,

- Regional peace and stability depends on signing of a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,

- The opening of regional transportation connections will accelerate the normalization and peace processes.

Minister Fidan met with Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, on the margins of the meeting.