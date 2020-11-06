Minister Çavuşoğlu received Dato Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, Secretary General of Developing Eight Countries (D-8), who paid his farewell visit, in Ankara on 8 December 2021 and thanked him for his efforts.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Sigmar Gabriel, former Foreign Minister of Germany and evaluated Turkish-German relations and international developments.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Ousmane Diakite, President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (COSIM) in Côte d'Ivoire and congratulated him for his assignment.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Online Meeting. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the UN Peacekeeping’s success required the consent of all sides. Minister Çavuşoğlu also underlined that this was also valid for Cyprus and that the UN should seek the consent of the Turkish Cypriot authorities for the UN Peacekeeping Force on the Island.