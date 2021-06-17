South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting hosted by Turkey was held in Antalya on 17 June 2021.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the inauguration speech and stated that 23 years ago, when we had assumed the term presidency of the South-East European Cooperation (SEECP) Process for the first time, we had also held a summit in Antalya and that the Charter on Good-Neighborly Relations, which is the basic document of the SEECP, had also been discussed for the first time in the Antalya Summit.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we had come to the end of our Term Presidency, that we had assumed for the third time, and that we had organized more than 40 events during this period, the Diaspora and Youth Fora that we had organized for the first time being among our most important activities. Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that we had held meetings in different fields such as transportation, infrastructure, education, sports and the judiciary, and that we had organized workshops on issues such as fighting against human trafficking and refugee law. Minister Çavuşoğlu added that we had carried out activities on issues such as disaster preparedness, fight against organized crime, protection of cultural heritage, energy efficiency and empowerment of women.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the preparation of the 2030 Strategy Document had been an important step during our Term Presidency and thus the strategy document determining the steps to be taken by the Organization in the next ten years had been prepared during our Term Presidency.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that it was our common goal to strengthen the EU membership perspectives of SEECP countries and that the EU could only become a global actor when all South East European countries became members.