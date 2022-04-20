Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Ghana on 26 October 2022.

In Accra, Minister Çavuşoğlu met Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey of Ghana and following their meeting, both ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would further enhance the cooperation between our countries, particularly in the fields of economy, defence industry and energy.

Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the Ghana National Mosque and Complex, which was built with the support of Turkish benefactors, and got together with some of the students of the high school of the Complex.