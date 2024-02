Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan first met with Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt during his visit to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 21 February 2024.

Minister Hakan Fidan subsequently addressed his counterparts during the session on 'The Role of G20 in Ongoing International Tensions' at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Celinda Sosa Lunda, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the same day.

On the second day of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Minister Hakan Fidan first met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Minister Hakan Fidan then met with Stéphane Séjourné, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, and Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

Minister Hakan Fidan finally met with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.