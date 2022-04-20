Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the opening session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan addressed the 27th MIKTA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Simon Harris, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence of Ireland, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Takeshi Iwaya, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg.