Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Finland on 8 July 2021 to hold official talks.

In Helsinki, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with our citizens and stated that we were pleased with the contributions of our citizens to the Finnish society and that we were proud of their achievements.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Chair of the Finnish Islamic Council Gölten Bedrettin, the representative of the Tatar community, which has a history of more than a century in Finland, and emphasized that the peace and well-being of our kinsmen were always our priority.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would further strengthen our cooperation with Finland in every field, especially in trade and tourism, and that our countries would continue to contribute to peace and security through the common Mediation for Peace initiative.