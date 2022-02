Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara on 8 February 2022 with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that our trade had increased despite the pandemic, that we would hold the first meeting of the Joint Trade and Economic Commission in June, and that our cooperation continued in the UN Group of Friends of Mediation.